2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Which one should you buy?

The 160 cc motorcycle segment is growing, people want a motorcycle that offers a bit more than what the standard 150 cc commuter motorcycles offer. One of the newest launches in the segment is the Xtreme 160R 4V from Hero MotoCorp. The manufacturer has made some drastic changes when compared to the existing Xtreme 160R. However, the manufacturer has confirmed that the 2V version of the Xtreme 160R will also stay on sale. The Xtreme 160R 4V will be going against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 which is considered to be one of the sportier offerings in the 160 cc segment. Here is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Looks

Hero MotoCorp reworked the design for the 4V iteration. It now looks more muscular and aggressive than the 2V version. The manufacturer tweaked the lighting elements of the headlamp, used a new engine cover and made some changes to the fuel tank as well. Moreover, there is a new split seat setup on offer as well. On the other hand, the Pulsar NS160 has not received any major design updates since it was first launched. Yes, it still looks quite aggressive and sporty but the design has now started to show its age.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Specs

The Xtreme 160R gets a reworked 163.2 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 16.66 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Pulsar NS160 uses an oil-cooled, 160.3 cc engine that produces 16.96 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It also uses a 5-speed gearbox.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Features

In terms of features, the Xtreme 160R 4V comes with all LED lighting whereas the Pulsar NS160 only gets an LED tail lamp. The Xtreme 160R 4V also gets a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and single-channel ABS. The Pulsar NS160 is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional dual-channel ABS.

Both motorcycles are designed as naked streetfighters.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Price

The Xtreme 160R 4V's price starts at ₹1.19 lakh and goes up to ₹1.30 lakh. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.37 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

