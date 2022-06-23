2022 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India with new colour. Check price here

Triumph Motorcycles India has rolled out the yearly updated 2022 Trident 660 motorcycle. The bike was introduced in the international markets back in May'22. And only a month later it has gone on sale in India. The pricing of the new bike has been kept at ₹7.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

As part of the latest update, the motorcycle has gained a new Matt Orange with Matte Storm Grey. Apart from fresh looks, the new paint scheme adds a dash of sportiness to the motorcycle. Save for this update, the motorcycle remains unchanged. The new paint option will be sold alongside the previous colour options of Silver Ice/Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black and Sapphire Black.

The latest 2022 Trident 660 continues to be powered from the same 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine. This powertrain has been rated to produce 79.8bhp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a six-speed gearbox and also gets a standard assist and slipper clutch.

Some of the key highlights of the model include the use of two riding modes, Bluetooth instrument cluster and full-LED lighting as well. It faces heat from the middleweight models in India such as the Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650R in India. Apart from the new Trident 660, the company is also expected to roll out several new 2022 edition models in the country in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, internationally it has finished the testing of its TE-1 electric motorcycle which is expected to break cover later this year in its production-ready form. This has been developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Limited and Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick.

