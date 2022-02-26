Copyright © HT Media Limited
2022 Suzuki Swish 125 Launched In Taiwan

2022 Suzuki Swish 125 launched in Taiwan

While the newly launched Saluto 125 scooter features a neo-retro design, the new Swish 125 is offered with a much sportier and modern exteriors.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 03:46 PM
Suzuki Swish 125 has been launched in new dual tone colours in Taiwan

After introducing the new Saluto 125 scooter, Suzuki has now also rolled out the 2022 Swish 125 scooter in the market of Taiwan. While the Saluto features a neo-retro design, the newly updated Swish 125 is offered with a much sportier and modern exterior design. 

On the outside, the scooter comes with an apron-mounted LED headlight and a dual tone exterior paint scheme which reminds of the bigger displacement sport bikes from the brand.

The dual tone treatment could be found on the scooter’s headlamp, body baseline as well as the split grabrail positioned at the tail. 

(Also Read: 2022 Suzuki Saluto 125 gets a retro treatment for Taiwan)

At the heart of the scooter sits a 124cc Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) engine which is known to deliver 8.5bhp of maximum power and 9.6Nm of peak torque. Also, the engine has been carried over from the last year model without any significant update. 

Some of the key feature highlights inside the new Swish 125 include its fully digital instrument console and USB port. It also gets a front placed fuel filler lid for added convenience. In terms of equipment, the scooter packs a conventional telescopic front fork which is backed up with dual rear springs. For braking duties, the scooter uses a front disc and rear drum brake setup.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India grows by over 8% in January 2022)

The scooter has been priced at NT$ 82,200 (approximately 2.21 lakh excluding taxes). It may not be launched in the Indian anytime soon as the company already has a few 125 cc scooters in the segment such as Access 125, Burgman Street and the newly launched Avenis 125 which went on sale in India in December 2021. 

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 03:46 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Swish Swish 125 Swish 125 scooter Suzuki Motorcycle
