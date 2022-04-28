2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

The yearly updated Kawasaki Ninja 300 has received minor changes to exteriors in the form of a revised paint scheme and new graphics.

After teasing the motorcycle a few days back in social media posts, Kawasaki India has now announced the launch of the updated 2022 Ninja 300 motorbike at a price tag of ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the latest update, the pricing of the motorcycle has been ramped up minorly as previously the company had introduced the 2021 year model at ₹3.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also started accepting bookings for the bike at its official website as well as at authorised dealer partners in India. The deliveries are said to begin in the next few weeks.

The yearly updated model has received minor changes to exteriors in the form of a revised paint scheme and new graphics. The bike is now available for purchase in three colour options - Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Ebony. Apart from an updated colour palette, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit the same BS 6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This unit is mated to the same 6-speed unit while delivering 38.4bhp of power and 27Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle also carries forward the same set of features such as twin-pod halogen headlight, semi-digital instrument cluster, an assist and slipper clutch mechanism, and a dual-channel ABS.

The new Ninja 300 continues to rival the likes of other small-capacity sport bikes such as KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR310.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki India has announced heavy discounts on the Versys 650 adventure motorcycle. The move comes right after the launch of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 in India which aims to rub shoulders directly with the middleweight Japanese bike. The Versys 650 is now available for purchase with a special discount voucher worth ₹70,000. (More details here)

