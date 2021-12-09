Top Sections
2022 Honda CBR400R, CB400X go on sale in Japan
2022 Honda CBR400R

2022 Honda CBR400R, CB400X go on sale in Japan

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 06:45 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda has rolled out the new CBR400 range in the market of Japan.

  • Both the bikes in Honda's 400cc range have been updated with new suspension and brakes. 

Honda has rolled out the new CBR400 range in its home market. The range includes the 2022 CBR400R and CB400X bikes. Both the new motorcycles have been introduced with a significant makeover for the year 2022. 

(Also Read: Honda rolls out new colour options for 2022 GL1800 Gold Wing range)

The new fully-faired CBR400R has been updated with new colour options, while mechanical changes include a higher-spec Showa separate piston and big-piston forks. Apart from that, the updated bike has also been given dual disc brakes at the front that replace the previously found single disc with an axially mounted caliper at the front. 

 The bike sources power from the same 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that is responsible for delivering 45.4bhp of power at 9,000rpm and 38Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch.

The Honda CB400X sport tourer has also been updated with upside-down forks and dual disc brakes that replace the previously found telescopic units and single disc. It also uses the same 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine with 45.4bhp/38Nm out. It also gets the same six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

(Also Read: Top upcoming bikes to rock the Indian two-wheeler market in 2022)

Needless to say, both motorcycles are highly unlikely to arrive in the Indian market anytime soon. However, the company might extend its 500 range with more bikes in the future. Currently, it only has the CB500X in India which was launched earlier this year. 

 

  • First Published Date : 09 Dec 2021, 06:45 PM IST