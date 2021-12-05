2022 Honda CB300R BS 6 officially revealed ahead of India launch

Honda is planning to reintroduce the popular CB300R naked premium streetfighter in the Indian market. The company on Saturday unveiled the motorcycle at the ongoing India Bike Week 2021. The bike is set to go on sale in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2022.

With the yearly update, the motorcycle has received some subtle updates in the form of updated golden upside-down forks at the front, new features such as assist and slipper clutch, and of course an updated 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

While the official tech specs from the new BS 6-compliant powertrain haven't been confirmed as of yet, but expect the engine to keep on delivering 30bhp of maximum power and 27.4Nm of peak torque. The transmission also remains the same 6-speed unit.

Save for these updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged. Its features kit includes full-LED lighting along with a blue backlit LCD dash for showing vehicle information.

The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes suspended by inverted forks and a monoshock sourced from Showa. For braking duties, it uses a single disc at both ends that bit onto Nissin calipers.

While the overall weight of the motorcycle isn't yet announced, expect the motorcycle to tip the scales at around 147 kg (kerb) which was the official weight of the previous BS 4 model.

As far as pricing goes, the updated BS 6-spec CB300R is likely to be positioned near the ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.