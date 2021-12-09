2022 Ducati DesertX revealed at world stage in full glory: Specs and all details

Ducati on Thursday revealed the new 2022 DesertX motorcycle which concludes the company's final episode of the web series hosted over the last couple of months. The new Ducati DesertX comes out as the company's ultimate rally machine that has been claimed to take inspiration from Ducati's iconic motorcycles that competed in Rally Raids in the 1990s.

The company says that the new DesertX has been developed specifically to cover long distances, with capabilities to tackle all kinds of terrain.

The new DesertX by Ducati comes equipped with the latest evolution of the water-cooled 937 cc Desmodromic 11° Testastretta engine. This powertrain has been rated to develop 110 horsepower backed up with 92 Nm of peak torque.

The new DesertX comes with up to up to six riding mode options, two of which are specifically dedicated to the off-road riding experience. That said, the electronics kit on the motorcycle also includes several rider assist features such as Traction Control System, Wheelie control, Engine brake control, cornering ABS, Quickshifter up & down and Cruise control. The company also claims that the LED lighting system equipped on DesertX is of the highest level.

One of the other highlights of the new rally-spec adventure bike is its high resolution 5 "color TFT display which has been oriented vertically and positioned to provide best visibility even in standing riding. This screen also comes integrated with the Ducati Multimedia System that lets the rider connect a smartphone device to the bike via Bluetooth and activate Turn by Turn navigation.

DesertX gets 875mm of seat height, while dry weight stands at 202 kg.