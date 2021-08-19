2021 TVS Apache RR310 launch details out

TVS Motor is gearing up for the launch of its newly updated Apache RR310 later this month on the 30th. The company's flagship offering was initially planned for launch earlier this year but the plans were delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company registers 10% YoY growth in July; sold 278,855 vehicles)

The new motorcycle is expected to feature a slew of new updates including better tyres, a tweaked engine and new features. In terms of exteriors, expect the new Apache RR310 to feature a revised headlamp design which is likely to lend it a fresher look. In addition to that, it may also receive new colour schemes.

The yearly update could also introduce minor changes to the powertrain making it more refined in the latest iteration. For the record, the bike currently gets a 310cc single-cylinder engine which is based on the BMW's G 310 R's engine. This unit is capable of producing 34 hp of maximum power and comes with a six-speed manual transmission. The overall power and torque output could remain unchanged.

(Also Read: TVS Motor hits major milestone, clocks one lakh units in exports)

Previously, the motorcycle was updated with Michelin Road 5 tyres in 2020, which came as a replacement to the previous Michelin Pilot Sports. For 2021, the bike could be seen with the TVS Protorq Extreme radials rubber.

The Apache RR310 motorcycle already offers segment-first four riding modes - Sport, Urban, Track and Rain. In addition to that, it is also offered with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. Needless to say, the bike is likely to carry forward these features in the new avatar.

It is likely to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹2.50 lakh to ₹2.60 lakh (ex-showroom).