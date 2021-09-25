2021 TVS Apache RR310 BTO sold out for September

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the new 2021 Apache RR310 sports bike in the Indian market a few weeks back. It also became the first bike to receive the BTO (Built To Order) customisation platform. The Hosur-based bikemaker said that initially, it will offer only limited units of the Apache RR310 BTO to gauge the response.

TVS will be accepting only 100 orders every month for the first three months under the Build to Order program. The company has now booked all the alloted units for the month of September of the Apache RR310 BTO motorcycle.

The 100% booking for the Apache RR310 BTO hints that there's enough interest in the bike customisation initiative which will soon also be rolled out for other models in the TVS lineup.

The bookings for the October lot of the motorcycle will commence on October 1, 2021, at the company's official website. Customers are free to specify their requirements for their personalised Apache RR310.

The new TVS Apache RR310 BTO is being offered with two pre-defined kits, namely, the Dynamic kit and Race kit. With the Dynamic kit, the customers get fully adjustable front and rear suspension with multi-level adjustment of preload, rebound and compression damping. The Race kit opens doors for sportier ergonomics for hardcore race enthusiasts with a more aggressively placed handlebar, rear set raised footrest and knurled footpegs. (More details here)