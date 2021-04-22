2021 Suzuki Hayabusa to launch in India on April 26

Suzuki Motorcycle India is all geared up to launch the 2021 Hayabusa bike early next week. The two-wheeler manufacturer has confirmed today that the new Suzuki Hayabusa will hit the Indian markets on April 26.

Suzuki has been teasing the upcoming premium sport bike for some time now, giving out key details about how it will look. This morning, Suzuki shared a video of the 2021 Hayabusa, which it claims is 'perfectly poised to create a new legend of its own'.

The new Hayabusa bike will sport the two wheeler manufacturer’s new logo design. It will also get a redesigned tank and promises to have a more aerodynamic face giving a more aggressive stance to the sport bike. The 2021 Hayabusa will also offer newly designed longer exhausts which will be chrome-plated. The seven spoke alloy wheels are also redesigned.

Earlier, Suzuki had shared a picture of the rear half of the new Hayabusa with a single seat setup. The manufacturer claims it will enhance 'the aerodynamic silhouette and is sure to make heads turn with its ultimate styling and quality.’

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is likely to be offered in three dual-tone colour choices, including Glass Sparkle Black with Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to be powered by a new 1340 cc, inline-four engine, which is capable of churning out 188 bhp of maximum power at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine will be mated to a six-speed gearbox. Expect the new Hayabusa to return an overall fuel efficiency of around 15 kmpl.

The 2021 Hayabusa is expected to be priced around ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to be more expensive than the current model which is priced at ₹13.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The older model had to be removed by Suzuki due to strict BS 6 emission norms. When launched, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa premium sport bike will compete with rivals like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R.