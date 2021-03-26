2021 Royal Enfield Hunter: What we know so far

Royal Enfield is planning a slew of new bikes for 2021, apart from the 650 cc cruiser which has been spotted on tests several times now, the Chennai-based retro bike maker also has a more adventurous offering in the making and it is likely to be named Hunter. While the name isn't officially confirmed yet, the patent filed by Royal Enfield in late 2019, hints that it is likely to be called the same.

The upcoming RE Hunter has also been spotted during tests on the public roads a number of times in the recent past. The spy images delineate that it will be a scrambler-inspired offering. Some of the key highlights of the RE Hunter will be its raised riding stance, high ground clearance, wide handlebar, upswept exhaust, alloy wheels and dual disc brakes. It will also feature a semi-digital instrument console, but may miss out on the Tripper Navigation system as found on the new Himalayan and the Meteor 350.

It will most likely retain the same engine and platform as the Meteor 350. Thus, expect it to draw power from a 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which churns out 20.2 bhp of maximum power. The transmission option will be a five-speed unit.

It is expected to go on sale in India later in 2021. When launched, it will be a direct rival to the likes of the new Honda CB 350 RS and will be placed in the price range of ₹1.70 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield has recently also introduced the updated Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 in several new colour options. (find price and more details here)