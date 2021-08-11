2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch likely in August last week

Royal Enfield is planning to launch the new age Classic 350 motorcycle in the Indian market soon. If reports are to be believed, the new 2021 Classic 350 is likely to be launched in the Indian market in the last week of August.

Past spy images have fully revealed the bike in close detail ahead of the official screening of the new-gen model. And it would be safe to assume that the generation change will bring along some momentous updates in terms of both technology and exterior looks of the Classic 350.

The upcoming Classic 350 will source technology from the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It will utilise a new powertrain and the J-platform from the Meteor. It will feature a 349 cc single-cylinder, DOHC engine borrowed from the Meteor 350 which is supposed to be one of the key changes inside the bike. Apart from a modern engine, the updated Classic 350 will make use of Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation which was featured on the Meteor for the first time.

(Also Read: Old vs new Royal Enfield Classic 350: 10 design changes explained via spy image)

The new Classic 350 will be a direct replacement for the existing model that has recently become more expensive. With the newly introduced price hike, the Classic 350 now retails in the range of ₹1,79,782 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) to ₹2,06,962 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for the top-of-the-line paint schemes. (More details here)

(Also Read: Ola electric scooter to 2021 RE Classic 350: Top two-wheeler launches in August)

Needless to say, with the generation change, the Classic 350 will become even costlier and may start from somewhere around ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).