2021 Honda CB650R vs rivals: Price comparison

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced a rather surprising launch of the new 2021 CB650R naked middleweight streetfighter in the country. It comes out as a naked counterpart of the 2021 CBR650R which also went on sale in the country on the same day. It shares the same engine, platform as well as features with the CBR and comes out as slightly more affordable at ₹ ₹8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India), against CBR's ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India) price tag.

It has been introduced in India as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) model and is available in the colour options of Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

At its heart sits a 649 cc, DOHC 16-valve engine which pumps out 64 kW of maximum power at 12,000 rpm, and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The transmission option includes a six-speed unit. It also gets an Assist/slipper clutch that eases upshifts and manages hard down changes.

Here is how the bike compares against its completion in terms of pricing: