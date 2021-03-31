2021 Honda CB650R vs rivals: Price comparison

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced a rather surprising launch of the new 2021 CB650R naked middleweight streetfighter in the country. It comes out as a naked counterpart of the 2021 CBR650R which also went on sale in the country on the same day. It shares the same engine, platform as well as features with the CBR and comes out as slightly more affordable at ₹ ₹8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India), against CBR's ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India) price tag.
It has been introduced in India as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) model and is available in the colour options of Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
At its heart sits a 649 cc, DOHC 16-valve engine which pumps out 64 kW of maximum power at 12,000 rpm, and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The transmission option includes a six-speed unit. It also gets an Assist/slipper clutch that eases upshifts and manages hard down changes.
Here is how the bike compares against its completion in terms of pricing:
1
Kawasaki Z650:
Kawasaki Z650 is one of the most affordable middleweight street bikes in India. It is the naked counterpart of the highly popular Ninja 650 motorcycle. It draws power from a 650 cc twin-cylinder engine and gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. Kawasaki India has recently announced a price hike in the country for some of its bikes and Z650 is also included on the list. While it was previously priced from ₹6.04 lakh, it is now available for purchase at ₹6.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
2
Suzuki GSX-S650:
Suzuki's middleweight streetfighter was discontinued from the market last year when stricter emission norms kicked in. It is expected to make a re-entry soon as soon as Suzuki is ready with its BS 6 update. While the previous model was priced at ₹7.52 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated bike may cost somewhere around ₹8.00 lakh when launched.
3
Triumph Trident (upcoming):
Triumph Motorcycles will be launching the new Trident streetfighter in India as soon as this April. The UK-based premium bike-making firm has confirmed that it will be placed as one of the most affordable bikes in its lineup. When launched, expect it to be priced from ₹7.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
4
Ducati Monster 797:
The Monster 797 is Ducati's answer to the Honda CB650R. Like the Suzuki GSX-S650, even it was taken down last year with the introduction of stricter emission norms, but expect it to make a comeback in India as soon as Ducati is ready with a new update. Previously it was priced from ₹8.00 lakh (ex-showroom), expect the new update to be costlier than this.