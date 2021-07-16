2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Why it's the most radical 'Sportster' ever

Harley-Davidson has recently revealed a new entrant in its popular Sportster family with the all-new 2021 Sportster S motorcycle. The new bike gets some radical changes inside out that completely amp up the way Harley's 'Sportster' family is perceived.

One of the key highlights of the new model is its new Revolution Max 1250 engine with liquid-cooling and variable valve timing feature. And the new Sportster S is the first in the model in the range to come based on this platform.

On the outside, the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S carries forward the typical 'Sportster' styling with stripped-back exteriors. Its short front mudguard along with the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat-tracker inspired tail section, make it look distinctive, raw and muscular.

It sports a new circular-shaped 4-inch TFT screen display which is also supported by the Bluetooth connectivity. Some other feature highlights of the model include its all-LED lighting package including a Daymaker Signature LED headlamp. Its headlamp takes inspiration from the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob's front main light.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1,252 cc v-twin engine that delivers 121 bhp. It is the same unit that's found on the Harley-Davidson Pan America ADV. The total power output has come down as the engine delivers around 150 bhp in the ADV. Also, the peak torque of 127 Nm now comes at around 6,000 rpm. The engine redlines higher at 9,500 rpm and gets a higher variable valve timing on both the intake and exhaust ports. Needless to say, one can expect sporty performance from the engine throughout the rev range.

The suspension duties on the motorcycle are performed by Showa units, featuring 43 mm inverted front forks and a piggyback reservoir shock with remote preload adjustment doing duties at the rear end. The suspension travel is limited to just 91 mm on the front end, and a measly 50 mm travel at the back monoshock unit.

It will go on sale in the US market by late-2021 at $ 14,999 ( ₹ 11.19 lakh as per current exchange rates). Once launched in India, expect it to cost somewhere in the range of ₹15-17 lakh (ex-showroom).