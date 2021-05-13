2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 launched in India

After a rather long wait, Ducati has finally introduced the much-awaited 2021 Streetfighter V4 hyper-naked motorcycle in the Indian market. It has been priced at ₹19.99 lakh for the base model and the high-spec Streetfighter V4 S variant costs ₹22.99 lakh. (Both prices are ex-showroom)

Both the variants of the hyper-naked Ducati are based on the same Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that is sourced from the Panigale V4. It is a 1,103cc, four-cylinder (V4), liquid-cooled motor that delivers 205 bhp of maximum power at 12,750rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 11,500rpm. It comes married to a six-speed gearbox and features a slipper and an assist clutch and a quick-shifter.

Some of the external features on Ducati's naked shotgun include an LED headlight, a fully digital instrument cluster, aerodynamic winglets, and upright ergonomics.

While both the trims come based on the same mechanical specifications, both are distinguished with their respective hardware. While the base trim features Showa BPF front forks, a Sachs mono-shock at the back, and a Sachs steering damper, the premium S variants sports electronically-adjustable Ohlins NIX30 front forks, Ohlins TTX36 rear mono-shock, and an Ohlins steering damper.

For braking, both the trims use the same twin 330mm discs at the front and a single 245mm rotor at the back.

There are two colour options on the Streetfighter to choose from - Dark Stealth and Ducati Red. The Dark Stealth has been priced at ₹23.19 lakh.

It is a direct rival to the likes of KTM 1290 Super Duke R, Yamaha MT-10, Kawasaki Z H2, Aprilia Tuono V4, and the BMW S1000R in the international markets.