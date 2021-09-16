2021 Ducati Monster officially teased ahead of launch in India

Soon after the price announcement of the new SuperSport 950, Ducati India has teased the arrival of the new Monster on its social media handles. The motorcycle has already been launched in the international markets and is finally ready to set foot in India.

The company has posted a short teaser clip of the bike with the hashtag “Just Fun" along with the silhouette of the naked motorcycle.

The company hasn't yet disclosed the final date for the price announcement of the motorbike.

The bike comes with a 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine. With the new-gen update, the bike has become more powerful at 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. Its transmission is a 6-speed unit which is accompanied by Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down quickshfiter as standard. The company claims that the reworked engine delivers a stronger low and mid-range power. Ducati underlines that the increase in displacement helps Monster with a flatter torque curve. Oh, and the engine itself has now lost 2.5 kilos in the latest avatar.

The bike gets a host of electronics rider aids such as Cornering ABS, Traction Control and Wheelie Control - all adjustable to different levels of intervention. It also gets Launch Control and three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). There is also a new 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster on the updated Monster.

When compared to the Monster 821, the new bike is a mammoth 18 kilos lighter and now has a seat height of 32.3 inches which seeks to ensure that riders of any height would be able to be comfortable on it.