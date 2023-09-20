Ducati Scrambler new range makes its way to India

The range includes second-gen Icon, Throttle as well as Nightshift bikes
Price for Scrambler Icon bike starts at ₹10.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
Prices for Scrambler Full Throttle and Nightshift start at ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) each
Ducati is already accepting pre-bookings for the motorcycles
A new bolt-on sub-frame has helped shed the weight of the bikes by 4 kg
They still use power from a 803 cc, two-valve, Desmoduo unit that is air-oil cooled
The engine produces 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm and is paired to a six-speed gearbox
Icon 2G comes with redesigned seat, fuel tank, side panels and graphics
Full Throttle 2G gets sporty cover, dedicated livery, exhaust finished in black, LED turn signals