Ducati Scrambler new range makes its way to India

Published Sep 20, 2023

The range includes second-gen Icon, Throttle as well as Nightshift bikes

Price for Scrambler Icon bike starts at 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

Prices for Scrambler Full Throttle and Nightshift start at 12 lakh (ex-showroom) each

Ducati is already accepting pre-bookings for the motorcycles

A new bolt-on sub-frame has helped shed the weight of the bikes by 4 kg

They still use power from a 803 cc, two-valve, Desmoduo unit that is air-oil cooled

The engine produces 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm and is paired to a six-speed gearbox

Icon 2G comes with redesigned seat, fuel tank, side panels and graphics

Full Throttle 2G gets sporty cover, dedicated livery, exhaust finished in black, LED turn signals 
Nightshift gets spoked wheels, bar-end mirrors and a flat handlebar. For more details...
