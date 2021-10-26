2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250's exhaust note is loud. Listen here

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the introduction of the new Pulsar 250 motorcycle. The company has slated the launch for later this week on October 28. After previously teasing the motorcycle’s silhouette via studio shots, the company has now rolled out yet another teaser featuring the bike’s exhaust note.

In addition to that, the company has also confirmed that the bike is set to receive a single monoshock unit.

(Also Read: Planning a bike this Diwali? Upcoming Bajaj bikes worth waiting for)

Pulsar 250 is likely to be introduced in two variants - the naked Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F that was teased officially a few days back. Given the fact that it will be the biggest and most powerful Pulsar yet, it is also likely to sport some new features which will set it apart from the rest of the Pulsar family of bikes.

Also, the bike is set to receive an all-new 250 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The overall output expected from this powertrain is somewhere around 26 PS/22 Nm. The transmission could include a 5-speed unit. Though the details remain scarce at the moment.

(Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 400 with factory-fitted touring accessories launched. Check price)

Other key details unknown currently of the upcoming Pulsar 250 include its semi-digital meter console, telescopic front forks, split seats and an engine bash plate for extended powertrain protection.

When launched, expect the Pulsar 250 to cost somewhere close to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). While the semi-faired Pulsar 250F could cost even higher. It will be a direct rival to the likes of other quarter-litre motorcycles in India such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25.