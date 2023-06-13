In pics: Jeep Compass takes on the mighty Zojila Pass
Jeep Compass is the most affordable vehicle in the line-up.
We recently decided to visit the Zojila Pass via Leh. What we needed was a capable SUV that is comfortable and compact in size. Jeep Compass seemed to tick all these boxes.
The Compass proved to be comfortable on highways. It felt composed and there was no unnecessary up-and-down movement. With cruise control engaged, it managed to deliver upwards of 15 kmpl of fuel efficiency on highways.
We covered more than 2,800 km in a span of 10 days. We had to refill the AdBlue tank once as the warning light comes on when the AdBlue tank is 50 per cent left. The digital instrument cluster shows all the necessary information that the driver needs.
There is soft-touch material everywhere. However, a lighter theme for the dashboard would have made the dashboard feel more premium. The infotainment system is slick to use and gets wireless Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. A special mention goes to the volume and track controls mounted behind the steering wheel.
The squared shape boot space has a capacity of 438 litres so it takes in luggage easily. Moreover, there is no loading lip which is a good thing. Also, Jeep offers a powered tailgate.
The front seats are ventilated which I think is a very useful feature considering India's climate. There is also dual-zone climate control and the air conditioning system itself cools down the cabin in no time. At the rear, there are AC vents.
The rear seats are comfortable and the recline angle is perfect. Almost flat floor means that three people can seat comfortably. The rear occupants also get a USB port, 12V accessory outlet and an armrest.
We crossed several passes such as Baralacha la (15,912 ft), Lachung la (16,616 ft) and Tanglang La (17,480 ft). There was heavy snow at Baralacha la and we were stuck for two days at Keylong because of it. However, the target was Zojila Pass.
While we were stuck at Keylong, we decided to visit Tayul Gompa monestary which meant going through a steep narrow off-road section where I had to engage 4x4 Lock. The 360-degree camera also came in handy as there were sharp rocks on the sides.
The next day, we headed to Baralacha La, there was quite a lot of snow because of the snowfall but the scenery was beautiful and there was some black ice on the road as well so we were careful.
We spend a few days in Leh and headed towards Kargil from there. The roads are smooth and the Compass is probably one of the best-handling SUVs in the market which means that I enjoyed driving it in the hills.
While heading towards Zojila Pass, the roads were quite bad. There was slush everywhere and the tyres started to lose traction. Fortunately, the Compass detected it and we shifted to Snow mode.
Finally, we reached Zojila Pass, It is considered to be one of the most dangerous passes because of its undpredictable weather and road conditions.
First Published Date: 13 Jun 2023, 18:57 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
