Spot the difference, in pics: 2020 Verna Turbo vs 2020 Verna 1.5-litre petrol

Hyundai has officially launched 2020 Verna in India at a starting price of ₹9.30 lakh. Banking on success of turbo engines in its other offerings, the company has brought it into the sedan as well. How is it different from the regular petrol? Check it out. 1/122020 Hyundai Verna is offered in five variants with three BS 6-compatible engine options to choose from. In petrol, there is an option to choose between a 1.5-litre engine and a 1.0-litre Turbo GDI engine option. 2/12The Turbo GDI has max power rating of 120ps @ 6,000rpm and peak torque of 17.5kgm @ 1,500~4000rpm. It is priced at ₹13.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the SX(O) variant. 3/12The regular 1.5-litre petrol engine has max power rating of 115ps @ 6,300rpm and peak torque of 14.7kgm @ 4,500rpm. Pricing starts at ₹9.30 lakh for the S variant and goes up all the way to ₹13.84 lakh for the SX (O). 4/12Apart from the obvious differences in engine capabilities and pricing, the two models also come with certain visual and feature-based differences. 5/12The regular Verna petrol model gets a dark chrome front radiator grille. 6/12The Turbo gets a glossy black front grille to set it visually apart from its sibling. 7/12Verna Turbo also gets front parking sensors. 8/12The rear of the Turbo model gets twin tip muffler to add to its sporty character. 9/12The rear profile of the regular petrol model. 10/122020 Hyundai Verna gets a lighter dual-tone colour scheme on the inside. 11/122020 Hyundai Verna Turbo, however, gets all-black interiors. 12/12The Turbo model also comes equipped with paddle shifters for the driving enthusiasts. It features a 7DCT transmission unit while the regular petrol model gets 6MT/IVT.These are some of the several differences between the two models of 2020 Hyundai Verna.