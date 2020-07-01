See pics: What is new in the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV facelift 9 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2020, 10:28 AM IST HT Auto Desk The new Tiguan has received a comprehensive update, including new interior and exterior styling, and innovative driver-assistance and comfort features. 1/9The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV facelift has been launched along with a sportier R variant. 2/9The new Tiguan SUVs have received design changes inside and out, while adding innovative driver-assistance and comfort features. 3/9The front face gets a new grille, which flows into the standard LED headlights. The new Volkswagen badge is positioned centrally at the front. The eye-catching bumpers have also undergone a makeover. 4/9At the rear, the Tiguan lettering is now in a conspicuous central position below the VW badge. The 4Motion lettering for the all-wheel drive models has also been redesigned. 5/9The new wheel designs for each trim line completes the exterior changes for the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift. 6/9Inside the vehicle, Volkswagen has added a digital version of the new multifunction steering wheel, featuring illuminated touch islands and sliders. 7/9An all-new touch module is available for the Climatronic automatic climate control functions on midrange models. In addition to touch buttons, generously sized and illuminated touch sliders are used for fan and temperature control. 8/9Volkswagen Tiguan R, the sporty and powerful variant of the compact SUV, gets a more modern front face, thanks to the new narrower headlights. The chrome grille bars and the brake callipers sport the R insignia. 9/9The Tiguan R comes with four cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, producing 316 horsepower.