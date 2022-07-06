HT Auto
Home Auto Photos Review In Pics: New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Makes Big Promises

Review in pics: New Maruti Suzuki Brezza makes big promises

The latest Brezza from Maruti Suzuki makes quite the splash as a young sub-compact SUV. But does it deserve your attention in a field full of rivals?
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2022, 05:09 PM
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in its latest form factor in India at a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.99 lakh with the top variant at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.80 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in its latest form factor in India at a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.99 lakh with the top variant at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.80 lakh.
The biggest highlight of the latest Brezza - yes, the Vitara tag has been removed, is its visual highlights. A younger face is highlighted by new LED DRL units, a single-bar chrome line and a gunmetal finish on the bumper.
The rear profile too has been updated significantly with no chrome badge on the boot any longer. Instead, the Brezza lettering finds a smart place between the two sleek LED tail light units.
The Brezza continues to be powered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine but now it boasts of smart hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency. The engine is responsive enough and the Brezza holds its own whether within city limits or beyond.
While the five-speed manual gearbox has been carried forward and is reasoably fun, the updated six-speed torque convertor AT isn't the most eager of automatics around.
But the slew of updates in the cabin of the new Brezza are a sure-shot recipe for success. The dashboard layout has been freshened, there are more charging points all around the car, a smart-looking nine-inch main infotainment screen, ambient lighting, electric sunroof and more.
The Head-up Display inside the Brezza has been carried forward from the Baleno and is a unique feature offering in the segment.
First Published Date: 06 Jul 2022, 05:09 PM IST
