HT Auto
Home Auto Photos Review In Pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Suv

Review in pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV

Completely overhauled on the outside, the latest Hyundai Tucson boasts of a more premium cabin and now gets enhanced drive capabilities, complete with ADAS.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2022, 10:00 AM
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
1/10
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of 27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of 27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
2/10
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
3/10
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
4/10
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹23 - 28 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
5/10
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
6/10
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
7/10
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
8/10
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
9/10
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
10/10
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Tucson Tucson Hyundai
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Nearly one in every two cars sold in India in July were SUVs
Nearly one in every two cars sold in India in July were SUVs
Tata Harrier, Safari SUVs get heavy discounts in August. Check details
Tata Harrier, Safari SUVs get heavy discounts in August. Check details
Upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record
Upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record
New-look Swift spotted testing: Key changes revealed
New-look Swift spotted testing: Key changes revealed
Honda teases upcoming Activa scooter with sharp design, to launch soon
Honda teases upcoming Activa scooter with sharp design, to launch soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city