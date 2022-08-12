Review in pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV
Completely overhauled on the outside, the latest Hyundai Tucson boasts of a more premium cabin and now gets enhanced drive capabilities, complete with ADAS.
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of ₹27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities.
First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 10:00 AM IST
