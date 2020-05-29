Out of fuel? This country's residents are running cars on cooking gas 5 Photos . Updated: 29 May 2020, 11:37 AM IST HT Auto Desk Despite being an OPEC member that sits atop the world's largest crude reserves, Venezuela is suffering from a chronic fuel shortage. 1/5As Venezuela suffers the worst gasoline shortages in its modern history due to a near-complete collapse of its refineries combined with US sanctions that make it difficult to import fuel, residents are switching to cooking gas to run their vehicles. (REUTERS) 2/5Venezuelans are revamping vehicle fuel systems with a propane cylinder of the sort used for kitchen stoves. Here, a resident, Moises Vilchez connects a cooking gas canister on the trunk of his car, which is used to run his vehicle instead of fuel. (REUTERS) 3/5Often mechanics and in some cases drivers themselves revamp vehicle fuel systems to avoid service station lines that sometimes leave people waiting for days to buy gasoline. Here, a resident, Alfredo Gonzalez checks a cooking gas canister beneath his car. (REUTERS) 4/5Many experts have recommended against the practice due to the potential for explosions and health risks associated with prolonged exposure to propane gas. Here, a resident, Moises Vilchez holds a fire extinguisher inside his car, which runs with cooking gas instead of fuel. (REUTERS) 5/5Men push a truck that run out of fuel as Venezuelans are struggling to cope with chronic fuel shortage. The situation is a stark contrast to Venezuela's oil boom era when fuel was abundant and heavily subsidized. (REUTERS)