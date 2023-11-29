In pics: India-bound Renault Duster makes global debut
2024 Renault Duster will be offered with three engine options. There will also be a 4x4 drivetrain on offer.
Dacia, sibling of Renault has unveiled the 2024 Duster in Portugal. It is expected that Renault will be launching the Duster in the Indian market in 2025. The new Duster is a completely new model when compared to the previous one.
The 2024 Duster is based on a new CMF-B platform. This platform has already been used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger as well. The CMF-B platform is flexible which helps the manufacturer in developing different vehicles on the same platform.
The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers and luggage and it has also helped in electrification of the SUV. This means that there are hybrid powertrains on offer.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Speaking of powertrains, there are three engine options to choose from - Hybrid 140, TCe 130 and Eco-G 100. The Hybrid 140 1.6-litre petrol engine comes mated to two electric motors and an electric automatic gearbox.
The petrol engine produces 92 bhp whereas one electric motor produces 48 bhp and the other motor is a high-voltage starter generator. The battery pack on offer is a 1.2 kWh unit that can be charged using brake regeneration. Moreover, the engine always starts on electric power.
Then there is the Eco-G 100 LPG option which runs on petrol as well. There are two tanks, one for petrol while the other one is for LPG. Both have a capacity of 50 litres. There is a button placed on the dashboard that changes the fuel type.
Then there is the TCe 130 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that runs on the Miller cycle with a 48V mild hybrid motor. The electric motor helps the combustion engine when the car starts or accelerates and this also helps in reducing average consumption. The regenerative braking system charges the 0.8 kWh battery. This powertrain will be offered with a 6-speed gearbox in the 4x2 and 4x4 versions.
Speaking of 4x4, the 2024 Duster comes with 4x4 Terrain Control with 5 driving modes - Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-road and Eco. The 4x4 versions get a ground clearance of 217 mm with an approach angle of 31° and a departure angle of 36°.
The SUV now comes with a new 7-inch digital cluster and a new 10.1-inch central touchscreen. There is wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Arkamys 3D Sound System and navigation with real-time traffic data.
The design of the 2024 Duster is inspired by the Bigster concept which was showcased a few years ago. The front now looks imposing with a new set of headlamps and a flat bonnet. The rear is also completely new with Y-shaped tail lamps and a huge skid plate.
First Published Date: 29 Nov 2023, 18:27 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now