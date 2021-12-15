Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: What Toyota and Lexus are readying for their EV offensive?

In pics: What Toyota and Lexus are readying for their EV offensive?

8 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 03:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Toyota plans to launch 16 electric vehicles, while Lexus aims to roll out EVs in all segments from 2030.
One of the models showcased by Toyota, was the Sports EV concept, which previews a sleek electric supercar.
Toyota and its luxury car wing Lexus have a rich legacy of rolling out sportscars. Lexus showcased Electrified Sports concept that looks like the spiritual successor of Lexus LFA.
Compact SUVs are high in demand around the world and an electric powered compact version of Land Cruiser is something Toyota is thinking about.
An all-electric Toyota Tahoma pickup truck was previewed by the Japanese auto major through the Pickup EV concept.
Lexus is mulling a range of electric cars across different body styles. One of them is the Electrified Sedan concept that resembles similar design philosophy as Lexus Electrified Sport concept.
A large luxury SUV from Lexus with pure electric powertrain is something, the Japanese luxury carmaker is thinking. This is why the automaker showcased Electrified SUV concept.
Small cars in Japan are very popular as Kei cars. Toyota is mulling a wide range of small urban cars that would be suitable for personal and shared mobility as well. Toyota Micro Box and Mid Box concepts preview two such vehicles.
