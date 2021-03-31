In pics: Volkswagen takes covers off production-spec Taigun SUV 6 Photos . Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 11:15 AM IST HT Auto Desk Volkswagen Taigun SUV will be powered by 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine.The SUV packs in several safety features such as ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system and six airbags. 1/6Volkswagen has officially taken the covers off the production-spec Taigun SUV - a step towards its aim to increase its share in a segment that is dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos. 2/6Taigun SUV carries Volkswagen's new design elements that is seen in T-Roc and will be seen in all its forthcoming vehicles. It gets a prominent VW slatted grille at the front which is flanked by sleek-looking LED headlights and LED DRLs. 3/6At the rear, the LED tail lights on either side is linked by a LED strip running across the length of the boot. There are chrome door handles, silver roof rails and blacked out B-pillars. 4/6The profile of the Taigun is dominated by large wheel arches which house 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The fog lamp casing is garnished in a chrome casing. 5/6Taigun is based on the MQB AO IN platform which Volkswagen claims provides more space inside the SUV. The 2,651 mm wheelbase, which is the longest in the segment, will also help accentuate space inside the Taigun SUV. 6/6The dual-tone interior looks premium with a digital cockpit dominated by a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lights, ventilated seats for the front passengers and a panoramic sunroof.