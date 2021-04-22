In Pics: Volkswagen's biggest SUV Talagaon 6 Photos . Updated: 22 Apr 2021, 02:19 PM IST HT Auto Desk Volkswagen has unveiled its biggest-ever SUV Talagaon in China at the Shanghai Auto Show. 1/6Volkswagen Talagaon is the biggest SUV from the German automaker, unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. 2/6Underpinned by the Volkswagen MQB architecture, the Talagaon SUV is based on the SMV concept model. 3/6The Volkswagen Talagaon is exclusively meant for Chinese market, developed jointly by the VW and FAW. 4/6The SUV comes with LED lighting package, muscular bumpers, skid plates and shiny appealing overall design. 5/6The cabin of the Volkswagen Talagaon comes with premium Nappa leather, contrast stitching, digital display and premium features. 6/6Volkswagen Talagon will be available with at least two different powertrain options.