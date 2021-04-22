Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Volkswagen's biggest SUV Talagaon

In Pics: Volkswagen's biggest SUV Talagaon

6 Photos . Updated: 22 Apr 2021, 02:19 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Volkswagen has unveiled its biggest-ever SUV Talagaon in China at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Volkswagen Talagaon is the biggest SUV from the German automaker, unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show.
Underpinned by the Volkswagen MQB architecture, the Talagaon SUV is based on the SMV concept model.
The Volkswagen Talagaon is exclusively meant for Chinese market, developed jointly by the VW and FAW.
The SUV comes with LED lighting package, muscular bumpers, skid plates and shiny appealing overall design.
The cabin of the Volkswagen Talagaon comes with premium Nappa leather, contrast stitching, digital display and premium features.
Volkswagen Talagon will be available with at least two different powertrain options.
