HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Volkswagen Id Xtreme Concept Is Off Road Version Of Id.4 Electric Suv

In pics: Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is off-road version of ID.4 electric SUV

Volkswagen has presented an off-road version of the ID.4 electric SUV that is sold in the international market. Volkswagen is calling it ID Xtreme Concept.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2022, 14:47 PM
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is based on ID.4 GTX variant. 
1/6
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is based on ID.4 GTX variant. 
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is based on ID.4 GTX variant. 
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is based on ID.4 GTX variant. 
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
2/6
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept gets side cladding, bull bar in the front, light bar on the roof, roof rails and much more.
3/6
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept gets side cladding, bull bar in the front, light bar on the roof, roof rails and much more.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept gets side cladding, bull bar in the front, light bar on the roof, roof rails and much more.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept gets side cladding, bull bar in the front, light bar on the roof, roof rails and much more.
The concept gets different wheels which are smaller and off-road spec tyres. 
4/6
The concept gets different wheels which are smaller and off-road spec tyres. 
The concept gets different wheels which are smaller and off-road spec tyres. 
The concept gets different wheels which are smaller and off-road spec tyres. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
5/6
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The ground clearance of the ID Xtreme Concept is more than the regular ID.4 so that it can tackle off-road sections. 
6/6
The ground clearance of the ID Xtreme Concept is more than the regular ID.4 so that it can tackle off-road sections. 
The ground clearance of the ID Xtreme Concept is more than the regular ID.4 so that it can tackle off-road sections. 
The ground clearance of the ID Xtreme Concept is more than the regular ID.4 so that it can tackle off-road sections. 
First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle EV EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Pagani Utopia hypercar with 864 hp and a manual gearbox
In pics: Pagani Utopia hypercar with 864 hp and a manual gearbox
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept revealed: Is an off-road version of ID.4 EV
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept revealed: Is an off-road version of ID.4 EV
Tesla's Giga Berlin aims for 5000 Model Ys a week by Q1 2023
Tesla's Giga Berlin aims for 5000 Model Ys a week by Q1 2023
In pics: Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is off-road version of ID.4 electric SUV
In pics: Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is off-road version of ID.4 electric SUV
Fire at electric scooter showroom in Secunderabad kills eight
Fire at electric scooter showroom in Secunderabad kills eight

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city