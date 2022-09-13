In pics: Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is off-road version of ID.4 electric SUV
Volkswagen has presented an off-road version of the ID.4 electric SUV that is sold in the international market. Volkswagen is calling it ID Xtreme Concept.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is based on ID.4 GTX variant.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept gets side cladding, bull bar in the front, light bar on the roof, roof rails and much more.
The concept gets different wheels which are smaller and off-road spec tyres.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept looks like a hardcore off-road version of the ID.4 electric crossover.
The ground clearance of the ID Xtreme Concept is more than the regular ID.4 so that it can tackle off-road sections.
First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 14:47 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS