In pics: Volkswagen ID.4 GTX electric SUV

10 Photos . Updated: 29 Apr 2021, 09:52 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is the first electric car from the German automobile brand to receive the GTX badge, which is meant for performance cars.
Volkswagen ID.4 GTX comes as the high performance variant of the electric SUV.
1/10Volkswagen ID.4 GTX comes as the high performance variant of the electric SUV.
The ID.4 GTX comes with a distinctive design that makes it different from the standard variant, while the mechanical specification of the car is focused on juicing out more power and performance.
2/10The ID.4 GTX comes with a distinctive design that makes it different from the standard variant, while the mechanical specification of the car is focused on juicing out more power and performance.
The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX gets a dual electric motor setup and an All-Wheel drive system onboard, as compared to single motor and rear-wheel drive system of the standard ID.4.
3/10The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX gets a dual electric motor setup and an All-Wheel drive system onboard, as compared to single motor and rear-wheel drive system of the standard ID.4.
Design wise, the VW ID.4 GTX comes with a fluid styling that grabs attention very easily.
4/10Design wise, the VW ID.4 GTX comes with a fluid styling that grabs attention very easily.
The front fascia boasts all LED lights with a sleek LED strip connecting the headlamps. The vertically stacked LED lights are positioned at the faux air intakes.
5/10The front fascia boasts all LED lights with a sleek LED strip connecting the headlamps. The vertically stacked LED lights are positioned at the faux air intakes.
The VW ID.4 GTX runs on standard 20-inch alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to 21-inch sets.
6/10The VW ID.4 GTX runs on standard 20-inch alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to 21-inch sets.
To make it distinctive, the VW ID.4 GTX gets a host of GTX badging at different places across exterior.
7/10To make it distinctive, the VW ID.4 GTX gets a host of GTX badging at different places across exterior.
The rear profile of VW ID.4 GTX gets sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip, while the roof spoiler adds sporty vibe.
8/10The rear profile of VW ID.4 GTX gets sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip, while the roof spoiler adds sporty vibe.
Inside the cabin, it gets a sporty steering wheel with flat bottom, contrast coloured accents on dashboard, contrast stitching, dual floating digital screen acting as instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, glossy piano black trim.
9/10Inside the cabin, it gets a sporty steering wheel with flat bottom, contrast coloured accents on dashboard, contrast stitching, dual floating digital screen acting as instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, glossy piano black trim.
The sporty seats get a comfortable posture, individual arm rests and GTX badging along with the contrast stitching.
10/10The sporty seats get a comfortable posture, individual arm rests and GTX badging along with the contrast stitching.
