In pics: Traffic snarls in Delhi NCR amid first monsoon showers

6 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 11:44 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Rain showers in Delhi NCR caused flooding of the roads in some parts with knee deep water in many key main roads.
As Delhi received an advanced monsoon shower on Tuesday morning, parts of the national capital witnessed nightmarish traffic jams. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto)
In many places of the national capital, traffic came to a near standstill with commuters stuck for hours. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto)
Commuters waded through water-logged streets amid traffic snarls in the national capital. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto)
The rain showers are expected to cover the remaining parts of the national capital region too. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto)
A choker blocked road between Delhi and Gurugram on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto)
Vehicles stuck in heavy traffic following first showers of monsoon in the national capital. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto)
