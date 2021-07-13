In pics: Traffic snarls in Delhi NCR amid first monsoon showers 6 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 11:44 AM IST HT Auto Desk Rain showers in Delhi NCR caused flooding of the roads in some parts with knee deep water in many key main roads. 1/6As Delhi received an advanced monsoon shower on Tuesday morning, parts of the national capital witnessed nightmarish traffic jams. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto) 2/6In many places of the national capital, traffic came to a near standstill with commuters stuck for hours. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto) 3/6Commuters waded through water-logged streets amid traffic snarls in the national capital. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto) 4/6The rain showers are expected to cover the remaining parts of the national capital region too. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto) 5/6A choker blocked road between Delhi and Gurugram on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto) 6/6Vehicles stuck in heavy traffic following first showers of monsoon in the national capital. (Photo: Shubhodeep Chakravarty/HT Auto)