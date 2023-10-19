In pics: Tata Harrier facelift looks more premium with fresh design and features
Tata Harrier SUV facelift comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700 and Jeep Compass.
Tata Motors has launched the Harrier facelift in India at a price range of ₹15.49 lakh - ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated iteration of the SUV comes with an array of changes at the exterior and inside the cabin, which make it more stylish and premium looking compared to the pre-facelift version. However, the powertrain of the SUV remains the same as before but it has been updated to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.
The Tata Harrier SUV facelift comes with a completely new front profile. It features revised LED daytime running lights, which come connected by a sleek LED strip. The SUV also gets vertically positioned LED headlamps and fog lamps surrounded by black housing. The front grille too comes with a redesigned approach, while the front bumper has been updated with a larger air intake featuring a new mesh pattern.
The updated Harrier retains most of its robust design cues on the outside even if it manages to look far more sporty than before. The new design of all-black alloy wheels, thick black cladding, redesigned LED taillights connected by sleek LED strip, revamped rear bumper and relocated reflectors add more zing to the SUV. It is available in seven different exterior colour options, including three fresh paint themes.
The updated Harrier from Tata Motors comes not only carrying an array of design changes and fresh features. It gets a completely renamed and revamped variant lineup as well. It gets new variants christened as Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Fearless and Fearless+.
The colour palette inside the Harrier may not suit every taste but the hues vary depending on the body colour and variant selected. The first thing noticeable inside the cabin is the freestanding touchscreen infotainment system that shows a wide range of information to the driver as well as comes with a lot of connectivity options. It is paired with a fully digital instrument cluster.
Besides the new touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster, a completely redesigned multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo at the centre and touch panels add more premiumness to the cabin. The dashboard layout too comes updated compared to the pre-facelift version.
On the powertrain front, the all-new Tata Harrier facelift comes with fewer changes. While the engine displacement remains the same, the 2.0-litre diesel engine has been upgraded to the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. For transmission duty, the SUV gets a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit on offer.
First Published Date: 19 Oct 2023, 13:07 PM IST
