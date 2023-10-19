In pics: Tata Harrier facelift looks more premium with fresh design and features

1/7

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier facelift in India at a price range of ₹ 15.49 lakh - ₹ 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated iteration of the SUV comes with an array of changes at the exterior and inside the cabin, which make it more stylish and premium looking compared to the pre-facelift version. However, the powertrain of the SUV remains the same as before but it has been updated to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.