In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
Tata Harrier EV is now at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric SUV is based on Gen2 platform. It now gets all-wheel drive system which the ICE Harrier does not get.
Tata Motors has unveiled the electric version of the Harrier at the Auto Expo 2023.
The Harrier EV is based on the same OMEGARC platform as the ICE version of the Harrier. However, there are some changes that the manufacturer had to make.
The Harrier EV gets all-wheel drive system which means there are electric motors at the rear axle also. The ICE-powered Harrier is offered only with a front-wheel drive powertrain.
The Harrier EV comes out as a product of Gen2 architecture where Tata Motors is altering the platform so that it is capable of supporting electric powertrains.
The design language of the Harrier EV is very similar to the ICE-powered Harrier. But there are some changes that are immediately visible.
It retains the split headlamp design but the headlamps are now positioned vertically whereas the current-gen Harrier gets horizontally mounted headlamps.
The grille is now closed because there is no internal combustion engine. The bumper has also been redesigned.
The rear tail lamps are also slightly redesigned. The side profile more or less remains the same apart from the new alloy wheels.
As of now, the battery size and specs are not revealed by Tata Motors.
The SUV is finished in "Empowered White" body colour. It gets a blacked-out roof.
First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 14:11 PM IST
