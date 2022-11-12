In pics: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled, will rival Triumph Tiger 900

HT Auto
V-Strom is one of the most popular names when it comes to adventure touring motorcycles and now Suzuki has added another middle-weight ADV to extend their line-up. It competes against BMW F 850 GS, Triumph Tiger 900 and recently unveiled Honda XL750 Transalp.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2022, 12:09 PM
Suzuki developed an all-new engine for the V-Strom 800DE. It is a 776 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
The engine produces 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Suzuki's latest adventure tourer is the V-Strom 800DE. It slots between the V-Strom 650 and the V-Strom 1050
The engine gets a 270-degree crankshaft design and a Suzuki Cross Balancer.
There is a 5-inch TFT screen, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three different power output characteristics and Traction Control with four modes.
The fuel tank capacity of the V-Strom 800DE is 20 litres and the motorcycle weighs 230 kgs.
Suzuki is offering a USB socket to charge mobile devices, under protector and knuckle covers.
Suzuki is using a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. There are spoked-rims as well.
First Published Date: 12 Nov 2022, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure tourer
