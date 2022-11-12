In pics: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled, will rival Triumph Tiger 900

V-Strom is one of the most popular names when it comes to adventure touring motorcycles and now Suzuki has added another middle-weight ADV to extend their line-up. It competes against BMW F 850 GS, Triumph Tiger 900 and recently unveiled Honda XL750 Transalp.

By: HT Auto Desk

