In pics: Skoda India strengthens SUV game, launches Karoq 6 Photos . Updated: 26 May 2020, 03:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk Skoda Auto India is hoping Karoq SUV is able to sit pretty and strong under big brother Kodiaq. 1/6After showcasing the SUV for the first time at Auto Expo 2020, Skoda has launched the Karoq in India at a starting price of ₹ ₹24.99 lakh (ex showroom) 2/6The new Karoq has been launched as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and it is being imported as a part of the 2,500 units which doesn't need local homologation as per the Government's latest import rule. 3/6The SUV gets a EA211 1.5-litre TSI EVO powertrain which is hooked to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Here are some of the other highlights of the vehicle. 4/6Karoq gets several high-end features such as full LED headlamps, cornering for lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped LED rear combination lamps, and silver-finished roof rails. 5/6The SUV also has a massive sunroof. 6/6Inside the cabin, it gets a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, LED ambient lighting, two-zone automatic climate control, 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and much more.