In pics: Skoda India strengthens SUV game, launches Karoq

6 Photos . Updated: 26 May 2020, 03:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Skoda Auto India is hoping Karoq SUV is able to sit pretty and strong under big brother Kodiaq.
After showcasing the SUV for the first time at Auto Expo 2020, Skoda has launched the Karoq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.99 lakh (ex showroom)
The new Karoq has been launched as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and it is being imported as a part of the 2,500 units which doesn't need local homologation as per the Government's latest import rule.
The SUV gets a EA211 1.5-litre TSI EVO powertrain which is hooked to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Here are some of the other highlights of the vehicle.
Karoq gets several high-end features such as full LED headlamps, cornering for lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped LED rear combination lamps, and silver-finished roof rails.
The SUV also has a massive sunroof.
Inside the cabin, it gets a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, LED ambient lighting, two-zone automatic climate control, 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and much more.
