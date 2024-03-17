In pics: Skoda Epiq is a compact EV with 400 km we would love to see in India
- Skoda Epiq comes as the latest electric car from the automaker, slated to debut in 2025 as a compact SUV.
Skoda has taken the wrap off its latest electric car Epiq. The all-new Skoda Epiq comes as a compact electric SUV, featuring the brand's sharp and sleek Bohemian Crystal theme influenced contemporary design. This urban market focussed compact electric car has been unveiled in its concept guise and is slated to debut in the global market sometime in 2025.
Speaking of its design, the Skoda Epiq compact electric SUV gets a quirky front profile previewing a modern reinterpretation of the familiar Skoda fascia. It gets a distance radar and the front camera, which indicates the SUV will feature ADAS. Also, the front profile features bi-functional, T-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL) and indicators. The headlamps come positioned in a lower, secondary position and the light modules have a cubist-influenced design and feature Matrix LED technology.
The massive front bumper of the EV comes with a spoiler painted in dark chrome. Moving to the side, it gets a high, sweeping beltline that visually separates the greenhouse from the rest of the body. The EV sports large wheel arches finished in a different trim and house aerodynamically optimised wheels. The EV sports low and sloping roofline merging into a roof spoiler to ensure aerodynamic efficiency.
Inside the cabin, the Skoda Epiq compact electric SUV gets a simple, minimalist approach. The dashboard features a new design two-spoke Skoda steering wheel that houses multifunction buttons, touch panels and haptic scroll wheels. The large touchscreen infotainment system standing atop the centre console is complemented by a fully digital, large instrument cluster. As the concept model previews, the EV will have plethora of physical buttons at the centre console. The black and grey theme inside the cabin is contrasted with the orange accent. Also, the SUV will come with a wireless charger positioned below the centre console.
The Skoda Epiq gets a spacious cabin as the Czech automaker has hinted. There will be plenty of storage compartments across the cabin. The boot of the EV will benefit from some of Skoda’s familiar Simply Clever philosophy inspired details such as bag hooks, cargo elements, fastening hooks, and a hidden underfloor compartment. The seats and upholstery would come with a grey theme with contrasting orange accents, as the concept peviews.
Skoda has not revealed much details about the upcoming compact electric SUV. However, the Skoda Epiq will come promising around 400 kilometres of range on a single charge. Expect the EV to come with V2V charging system among other hi-tech technology-aided features.
First Published Date: 17 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM IST
