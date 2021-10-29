In pics: Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost breaks cover 5 Photos . Updated: 29 Oct 2021, 12:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Rolls-Royce introduced its latest Black Badge Ghost model. The car, according to the luxury automaker, is the most advanced motorcar that has been reengineered. Rolls-Royce called it the purest Black Badge model in the brand's history. (Rolls-Royce) 2/5The design of the car is based on Post Opulent design. The exterior of the Black Badge Ghost is minimal in look and Rolls-Royce states that this is in tandem with clients who celebrate minimalism. (Rolls-Royce) 3/5To create the dark black, the company used 45kg of paint atomised and then applied it to an electrostatically charged body in white before the car was oven-dried. The car then received two layers of the clear coat before being hand-polished. (Rolls-Royce) 4/5The car also gets a bespoke 21-inch composite wheelset. The wheels have been designed in the Black Badge house style and also reserved for Black Badge Ghost. The barrel of each wheel is made up of 22 layers of carbon fibre laid on three axes, which is then folded back on themselves at the outer edges of the rim, forming a total of 44 layers of carbon fibre for greater strength, informed the company. (Rolls-Royce) 5/5Black Badge Ghost under its hood comes with a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine. This is capable to create a power output of 591 hp and maximum torque of 900 Nm. The powertrain has also received Bespoke transmission and throttle treatments to further enhance the engine’s increased power reserves, shared Rolls-Royce. (Rolls-Royce)