In pics: Renault R5 E-Tech unveiled. Is this the EV India deserves?
- The Renault R5 E-Tech weighs less than 1,500 kilos and claims to have a range of up to 400 kms.
The Renault R5 E-Tech has made its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show that is being held in Geneva for the first time since the outbreak of Covid pandemic. The Renault R5 E-Tech is positioned as an ubran electric car that is packed with features and has a practical drive range.
The Renault R5 E-Tech draws clear inspiration from erstwhile models Renault R5 and Super 5 that were strong performers in the 1970s and 1980s, together selling nine million units between 1972 and 1996.
One of the biggest examples of this is in the use of flashy paint options on the body, apart from the White shade one can see here.
The Renault R5 E-Tech is being positioned for new-age EV customers and a fair chunk of such buyers may be in the younger age brackets.
As such, the design of the EV model is fresh even if it does draw inspiration from the Renault R5 and Super 5.
The vertical taill lights on the Renault R5 and Super 5, for instance, are a clear throwback to those two models.
But there are practical bits too. The wheelbase, for instance, is at 2,540 mm and Renault says that a flat floorbed will further elevate the backseat comfort inside the EV.
The Renault R5 E-Tech will come with two battery pack options. The 40 KWh variant with 300 kms of range is priced at 25,000 euros or approximately ₹22.50 lakh. But this won't be the first to be dispatched to customers. Instead, it will be the 52 kilowatt hour (KWh) battery pack version with a claimed range of 400 kms. This version will start shipping second-half of 2024.
The EV will also offer bidirectional charging which will allow owners to sell their battery's energy back to the grid. It also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) charge.
Renault says the EV weighs less than 1,500 kilos, making it agile and nimble.
The R5 E-Tech gets a large infotianment screen in the cabin and will offer plenty of storage areas all around the cabin. Additionally, it will also get a slew of safety features - active as well as passive.
First Published Date: 26 Feb 2024, 15:23 PM IST
