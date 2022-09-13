In pics: Pagani Utopia hypercar with 864 hp and a manual gearbox
Horacio Pagani, owner of Pagani has revealed third hypercar. It is called Pagani Utopia.
Powering the Pagani Utopia is the same Mercedes-AMG sourced twin-turbo V12 that produces 864 hp and 1,100 Nm.
Pagani Utopia comes with a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission or a 7-speed manual gearbox with a gated shifter.
The Utopia is the third project from Pagani after Zonda and Huayra.
The quad-exhaust tip has been carried forwarded from the Zonda and Huayra.
Pagani is known for their attention to detail and the new Utopia is no different.
First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 17:08 PM IST
