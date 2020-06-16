In pics: New 2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier and packs more features 7 Photos . Updated: 16 Jun 2020, 01:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk Lexus Motor has taken the covers off the new 2021 IS sedan at a digital world premier today. It has now become a sportier looking sedan than its predecessor with a lot of changes on the outside, as well as the interior. 1/7The new Lexus IS 2021 sedan maintains many of the attractive features of the 2020 model and also improves its design. 2/7Slender headlamps featuring newly developed compact and lightweight lamp units, a low centre of gravity is expressed through low-positioned areas around the grille matched by lowered side character lines. 3/7The redesigned Spindle Grille features a three-dimensional, polyhedral structure that originates from the foremost tip of the grille to emphasise a sense of presence. 4/7Muscular fenders, straight-line-type rear combination lamps sporting an L motif, and three-dimensional bumper garnishes add to the aggressive look. 5/7The new 19-inch allow wheels and wide proportions evoke a sense of sporty driving. 6/7The vehicle offers minor interior changes. It now gets a 10.3-inch infotainment display. 7/7The multimedia system features a new touchscreen and is compatible with SmartDeviceLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.