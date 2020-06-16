In pics: New 2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier and packs more features

  • Lexus Motor has taken the covers off the new 2021 IS sedan at a digital world premier today. It has now become a sportier looking sedan than its predecessor with a lot of changes on the outside, as well as the interior.
The new Lexus IS 2021 sedan maintains many of the attractive features of the 2020 model and also improves its design.
Slender headlamps featuring newly developed compact and lightweight lamp units, a low centre of gravity is expressed through low-positioned areas around the grille matched by lowered side character lines.
The redesigned Spindle Grille features a three-dimensional, polyhedral structure that originates from the foremost tip of the grille to emphasise a sense of presence.
Muscular fenders, straight-line-type rear combination lamps sporting an L motif, and three-dimensional bumper garnishes add to the aggressive look.
The new 19-inch allow wheels and wide proportions evoke a sense of sporty driving.
The vehicle offers minor interior changes. It now gets a 10.3-inch infotainment display.
The multimedia system features a new touchscreen and is compatible with SmartDeviceLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
