In Pics: Meet the super exclusive Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss edition
The new Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss edition commemorates the legendary career of the Australian rider Troy Bayliss.
Ducati India on Wednesday announced the launch of the new special edition Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary motorcycle at ₹21,30,000 (Ex-showroom India).
The special edition livery on the bike also uses the iconic #21, Troy Bayliss' race number, and the Shell logo, which visually strengthens the link with the racing bike.
The new bike is characterized by a dedicated livery that replicates Bayliss' racing bike - Ducati 996 R on which he won his first title.
The lesser weight (3kg) has been contributed with the use of lithium-ion battery and the choice of the single-seater configuration. The equipment is completed by the sport grips, the silencer outlet cover in carbon fibre.
Apart from the exterior visual tweaks, the bike also gets Öhlins components in the form of NX30 front fork and TTX36 rear shock absorber for higher-spec performance.
First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 02:54 PM IST
