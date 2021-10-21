Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Meet the locally produced ‘Carbon Edition’ of BMW 5 Series

In Pics: Meet the locally produced ‘Carbon Edition’ of BMW 5 Series

5 Photos . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 05:22 PM IST HT Auto Desk
BMW on Thursday announced the launch of the new 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>66,30,000 (ex-showroom).
The new 530i M Sport Carbon Edition comes integrated with several attractive exterior elements. It features a dark black carbon fibre hue on the kidney grille, front attachment and splitters that contribute to its distinctive appeal.
The new car is locally produced in India at the company's Chennai plant. It is available for booking at the company's official website, starting from today (Oct 21st).
The new BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition has been introduced in the Indian market in the Alpine White paintwork.
The exterior mirror caps along with rear spolier, both come in carbon fibre. The dark theme is also carried over to the side profile with 662M 18-inch Jet Black alloys.
