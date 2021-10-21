In Pics: Meet the locally produced ‘Carbon Edition’ of BMW 5 Series 5 Photos . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 05:22 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5BMW on Thursday announced the launch of the new 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition in India at ₹66,30,000 (ex-showroom). 2/5The new 530i M Sport Carbon Edition comes integrated with several attractive exterior elements. It features a dark black carbon fibre hue on the kidney grille, front attachment and splitters that contribute to its distinctive appeal. 3/5The new car is locally produced in India at the company's Chennai plant. It is available for booking at the company's official website, starting from today (Oct 21st). 4/5The new BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition has been introduced in the Indian market in the Alpine White paintwork. 5/5The exterior mirror caps along with rear spolier, both come in carbon fibre. The dark theme is also carried over to the side profile with 662M 18-inch Jet Black alloys.