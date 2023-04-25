HT Auto
In pics: KTM 890 SMT is an ultimate supermoto tourer

The 890 SMT is basically an adventure tourer with wide handlebars, a roomy seat, long-travel suspension and 17-inch wheels. It is based on the 890 Adventure R.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2023, 18:34 PM
KTM has unveiled the 890 SMT globally. It is the second SMT model from the manufacturer after the 990 SMT which was launched back in 2009 and was discontinued in 2013
KTM has unveiled the 890 SMT globally. It is the second SMT model from the manufacturer after the 990 SMT which was launched back in 2009 and was discontinued in 2013
The 890 SMT is based on the  890 Adventure R. The 890 SMT is basically an adventure tourer with wide handlebars, a roomy seat, long-travel suspension and 17-inch wheels. When compared, the 890 Adventure R gets a 21-inch unit in the front and an 18-unit at the rear.
The 890 SMT is based on the  890 Adventure R. The 890 SMT is basically an adventure tourer with wide handlebars, a roomy seat, long-travel suspension and 17-inch wheels. When compared, the 890 Adventure R gets a 21-inch unit in the front and an 18-unit at the rear.
<p>KTM 890 SMT gets an 890 cc, parallel twin engine that puts out 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. KTM has reworked the airbox and made it compact. The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit.</p>
KTM 890 SMT gets an 890 cc, parallel twin engine that puts out 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. KTM has reworked the airbox and made it compact. The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit.

The powder-coated chromium-molybdenum-steel frame uses the engine as a stressed element. It is suspended by WP Apex 43 mm suspension in the front and WP Apex Monoshock at the rear. Both suspension units have 180 mm of travel. 
The powder-coated chromium-molybdenum-steel frame uses the engine as a stressed element. It is suspended by WP Apex 43 mm suspension in the front and WP Apex Monoshock at the rear. Both suspension units have 180 mm of travel. 
Braking duties are being performed by twin 320 mm discs in the front with a twin radially mounted 4-piston caliper. On the rear, there is a 260 mm disc with a 2-piston caliper.
Braking duties are being performed by twin 320 mm discs in the front with a twin radially mounted 4-piston caliper. On the rear, there is a 260 mm disc with a 2-piston caliper.
KTM 890 SMT has a dry weight of 194 kg and a ground clearance of 227 mm. The motorcycle is also equipped with a high-end steering damper and a 15.8-litre fuel tank which should provide around 300 km of riding range.
KTM 890 SMT has a dry weight of 194 kg and a ground clearance of 227 mm. The motorcycle is also equipped with a high-end steering damper and a 15.8-litre fuel tank which should provide around 300 km of riding range.
The instrument cluster is a 5-inch TFT unit that is compatible with the KTM Connect application so it can show turn-by-turn navigation. 
The instrument cluster is a 5-inch TFT unit that is compatible with the KTM Connect application so it can show turn-by-turn navigation. 
The 890 SMT also gets riding modes, ABS and traction control. There are optional additional features such as Quickshifter+ and Cruise Control which are enabled for the first 1,500 km.
The 890 SMT also gets riding modes, ABS and traction control. There are optional additional features such as Quickshifter+ and Cruise Control which are enabled for the first 1,500 km.
There are three riding modes Rain, Street and Sport. There is also an optional Track mode. 
There are three riding modes Rain, Street and Sport. There is also an optional Track mode. 
The seat height is quite tall at 860 mm but the handlebars have six different positions with a 30 mm range of movement and the obligatory steering damper.
The seat height is quite tall at 860 mm but the handlebars have six different positions with a 30 mm range of movement and the obligatory steering damper.
First Published Date: 25 Apr 2023, 18:34 PM IST
