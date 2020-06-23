In pics: Jaguar's new all-electric I-Pace SUV is packed with smart features 6 Photos . Updated: 23 Jun 2020, 04:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk Inside new Jaguar I-Pace SUV's cabin, air ionisation now features PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens.The I-Pace can even filter its cabin air before a journey begins. 1/6Jaguar Land Rover has taken the covers off the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace. The all-electric SUV has now become smarter, better connected and gets a faster charging option. 2/6I-Pace now comes with an 11 kW on-board charger as standard, an upgrade from the 7 kW on-board charger offered earlier. When charging on the go, a 50 kW charger will add up to 63 km in 15 minutes, whilst a 100 kW charger will add up to 127 km over the same period. 3/6New I-Pace is the first from Jaguar to feature the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is fast and responsive with enhanced EV navigation that can show if nearby charging stations are available or in use, what they cost, and how long it will take to charge. 4/6New I-Pace gets a spacious and luxurious interior. A 12.3-inch high-definition virtual instrument cluster, 10- and 5-inch upper and lower touchscreens and multi-function, haptic rotary controllers are matched to crisp, clean, contemporary graphics for an engaging, intuitive user experience. 5/6The ClearSight rear view mirror improves vision and convenience by ensuring the driver always has an unobstructed view of the road behind. 6/6The exterior design is enhanced with a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish and customers benefit from an enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels, and a luxurious new Bright Pack option, available on all models in the I-Pace range.