In pics: Jaguar launches 2021 F-Pace facelift with new design elements 8 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2020, 12:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk The base Jaguar F-Pace model reaches 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds while the fastest model, R-Dynamic, can do it in 5.1 seconds. 1/8Jaguar has launched the F-Pace facelift with new design elements and some styling tweaks on the outside as well as the interior. The facelift version also gets new choice of engines including mild hybrid and 4-cylinder options. 2/8The car's exterior gets new front bumpers, new grille and bonnet and slimmer LED headlights. The new LED headlights are now adorned with small J letters. 3/8Jaguar has added the iconic Predator emblem to the crossover's side vents. Completing the modifications are new tail lights, which are thinner and have a new light signature. 4/8Inside, the car gets a new 14.1-inch curved display that replaces the old 10-inch. Just below is a set of HVAC controls, including rotary knobs that control temperature and seat heating / ventilation functions. 5/8The new F-Pace borrows the steering from the I-Pace, including touch-sensitive buttons and a simple three-spoke design. 6/8A 10-color ambient lighting, keyless start and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system now come standard in the new F-Pace. 7/8For 2021, Jaguar offers the F-Pace in four trim levels: F-Pace 250, 250 S, S 340 and R-Dynamic S 400. The 250 models are powered by a new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. 246 horsepower in both trim level. 8/8The S 340 model uses a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbocharged mild hybrid with 335 hp and the R-Dynamic S model uses the same engine and boosts power slightly to 395bhp.