In pics: Hyundai teases more images of Casper SUV ahead of launch

Hyundai is gearing up to launch Casper, a micro SUV, soon for the global markets. Ahead of the launch, the Korean carmaker has shared more details about the 2022 Casper through a series of images. Hyundai Casper will get a prominent radiator grille, round head light units, sizeable wheel arches and distinctly curving body lines. At the rear, Hyundai Casper will come with blackened roof spoilers. It will also get LED pattern taillights that run across the entire length of the boot lid. There is also a large chunky bumper at the rear with silver skid plates that complete the look. Hyundai Casper also gets roof-rails. However, it is likely to be only for show, and not particularly a functional one. On the inside, Hyundai Casper gets a spacious cabin. It gets a grey-coloured interior theme, interspersed with beige and yellow. The steering wheel in Casper is flat-bottomed and come with mounted controls. The digital instrument cluster appears to be larger in size than the infotainment screen perched on top of the dashboard. 2022 Hyundai Casper, which is the production version of Hyundai's Project AX1, will be primarily targeted towards city-based customers. The car shares the same platform used for the Hyundai i10, which means it will be smaller in size in comparison the Kona or Venue SUVs. Hyundai is also likely to offer Casper micro SUV with a hybrid or full electric engine option later. It could also get a fully electric version soon, which is likely to go into production some time in 2023.