In pics: Hyundai reveals new 2021 Santa Fe SUV 7 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 11:51 AM IST HT Auto Desk 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe now offers a hybrid propulsion system for eco-focused buyers, a first for any Hyundai SUV. 1/7Hyundai has showcased the 2021 Santa Fe in the international market with a slew of very significant updates to the exterior design elements and feature upgrades on the inside. 2/7The new-gen Santa Fe benefits from all-new front and rear lighting signatures, an updated design motif, a new front and rear bumper fascia, grille, front and rear skid plates, and a new 20-inch alloy wheel design. 3/7The three-dimensional grille and a striking T-shaped LED illumination are likely to grab maximum eyeballs and seek to highlight the shift from the previous model of the SUV. 4/7On the inside, the upcoming Santa Fe gets a new floating center console design. Use of Nappa leather gives the cabin a premium appeal while there also is soft-touch padding all around on the inside. A 10.25-inch touchscreen display is also present. 5/7The car gest heated and ventilated seats, a 630-watt, 12-speaker, Harman-Kardon premium audio system with an 11-channel amplifier, dual front and rear USB outlets and a sound mode that would allow passengers to listen to their own music without disturbing others in the car. 6/72021 Santa Fe will also come with a more powerful 2.5-liter turbocharged engine. The other engine options to be made available are a Smartstream 2.5-liter direct-injected (DI) and multi-point injected (MPI) four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 7/7Safety features in the SUV include latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This will include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection, Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, among others.