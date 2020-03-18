In pics: Hyundai launches 2021 Elantra sedan in a new avatar

Updated: 18 Mar 2020
  • The latest Hyundai Elantra is also referred to as Hyundai i30 Sedan in some markets such as Australia.
Hyundai has launched 2021 Elantra in a completely new avatar. The new Elantra gets a slimmer look and a slightly sharper impression.
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra follows in the footsteps of the Sonata and has adopted a large 'parametric-jewel-pattern' grille.
The turn signal lights in the all-new Elantra are integrated into the grille and are next to large headlights.
On the rear, there are integrated spoilers and distinctive 'H-Tail' style taillights.
In the 2021 Elantra's cabin, the designer has adopted the idea of 'immersive cocoon' which 'encloses the driver like an airplane cockpit'. The cabin is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital sail instrument cluster and an optional 10.25-inch infotainment system. The latter supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless which is the first for vehicles in this segment.
The new Hyundai Elantra's gearbox is equipped with a new shift control strategy that 'increases linearity between driver input, vehicle behaviour and acceleration'.
2021 Elantra has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine capable of producing 147 hp (110 kW/149 PS) with 179 Nm of torque.
Compared to its predecessor, 2021 Elantra's wheelbase has been extended by 0.8 inches (20 mm) to 107.1 inches (2,720 mm) in total.
