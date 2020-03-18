In pics: Hyundai launches 2021 Elantra sedan in a new avatar 8 Photos . Updated: 18 Mar 2020, 01:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk The latest Hyundai Elantra is also referred to as Hyundai i30 Sedan in some markets such as Australia. 1/8Hyundai has launched 2021 Elantra in a completely new avatar. The new Elantra gets a slimmer look and a slightly sharper impression. 2/8The 2021 Hyundai Elantra follows in the footsteps of the Sonata and has adopted a large 'parametric-jewel-pattern' grille. 3/8The turn signal lights in the all-new Elantra are integrated into the grille and are next to large headlights. 4/8On the rear, there are integrated spoilers and distinctive 'H-Tail' style taillights. 5/8In the 2021 Elantra's cabin, the designer has adopted the idea of 'immersive cocoon' which 'encloses the driver like an airplane cockpit'. The cabin is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital sail instrument cluster and an optional 10.25-inch infotainment system. The latter supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless which is the first for vehicles in this segment. 6/8The new Hyundai Elantra's gearbox is equipped with a new shift control strategy that 'increases linearity between driver input, vehicle behaviour and acceleration'. 7/82021 Elantra has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine capable of producing 147 hp (110 kW/149 PS) with 179 Nm of torque. 8/8Compared to its predecessor, 2021 Elantra's wheelbase has been extended by 0.8 inches (20 mm) to 107.1 inches (2,720 mm) in total.