In pics: Honda Elevate SUV drive review
Honda Elevate joins an ever-growing list of mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market.
Honda is all set to enter the mid-size SUV space in the Indian car market with the Elevate, a product that has been especially designed and developed for customers here.
The Honda Elevate comes with a solitary 1.5-litre petrol motor but this engine is mated to two transmission choices - a six-speed manual gearbox as well as a CVT.
In terms of its exterior design language, the Elevate stands smart but is not the flashiest to look at in its segment. The SUV is quite muscular and this is highlighted by this massive grille on the face, complete with the Honda logo. There is a chunky chrome bar towards its upper end while flanking it are LED DRLs and headlights. Lower down, there are fog light units as well.
The Honda SUV stands on 16 and 17-inch wheels, depending on the variant. The alloy design is carried forward from City sedan and is quite sober in its visual aesthetics. The cladding on the door and the roof rails continue to lend the vehicle a muscular appeal.
The rear of the Elevate is perhaps its most sobre angle and the wraparound LED tail lights are a nice touch. There is a spoiler and shark fin antenna on top while a grey skid plate complete the profile.
There is a touch of sobriety and sophistication on the inside as well. The stretched dashboard layout houses the updated infotainment screen that is leaps and bounds better than the one on any other Honda model. Leatherette materials have been used generously and features like wireless phone charging, automatic climate control and steering-mounted controls have been incorporated.
There is nothing new in the three-spoke steering wheel layout inside the Elevate.
The driver display is a semi-digital unit and puts out all the drive-related information quite clearly. Yet, it looks rather dated and an all-digital screen could have helped Elevate have some more bragging rights.
The center console is also done nicely and there are plenty of storage spaces all around the Elevate cabin.
The biggest strength of the Elevate is its spacious and very comfortable cabin. The seats get reinforced bolstering for better back support and have generous amount of cushioning. There is a lot of space for rear-seat passengers as well, thanks to a large wheelbase of 2,650 mm. Under-thigh support could, however, have been better.
Although decently well kitted, the Elevate could have done with more crowd-pleasing features like a larger sunroof, ambient lighting, power-adjustable driver seat and seat ventilation. All of at least some of these features are being underlined by rival models.
The Elevate offers 88 bhp and torque of 145 Nm. It has a sedate but mature drive character and the CVT keeps ticking the right numbers on gentle drives. It has the potential of being a no-fuss daily drive option.
Where the Elevate comes short, however, is when being pushed into aggressive moves. The engine makes its reluctance on ascents very well known while even in the MT version, the feeling of rush is missing.
But Honda is banking on its version of ADAS, called Honda Sensing - to strike a chord with the mature buyer. The system is the same as the one on the latest City and makes use fo a single camera on the windshield to provide numerous assistive functions to the driver.
The strength of the Elevate lies in its well-tuned suspension, nicely-weighted steering and a firm grip on NVH levels. Although not exactly excitable to drive and not the flashiest to look at, here is a mature offering whose fate would depend on how well it is priced.
