In Pics: Honda CB200X first ride review

5 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2021, 05:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Honda has given the CB200X a high-raised stance and tweaked the handlebar using raisers. It has also increased the seat height to 810mm (795mm on Hornet 2.0) using more padding on the seat.
Honda says that the overall design of the CB200X has taken inspiration from other bigger adventure offerings in its lineup.
The fully digital display on the CB200X gets a 5-step brightness adjustment, but the front windscreen remains fixed.
The CB200X feels impressive for the Indian roads and manages to boss over all the undulations the roads have to throw at it.
The Honda CB200X manages to come out as a sweet, good-looking and easy-to-ride road bike disguised as an ADV.
