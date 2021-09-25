In Pics: Honda CB200X first ride review 5 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2021, 05:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Honda has given the CB200X a high-raised stance and tweaked the handlebar using raisers. It has also increased the seat height to 810mm (795mm on Hornet 2.0) using more padding on the seat. 2/5Honda says that the overall design of the CB200X has taken inspiration from other bigger adventure offerings in its lineup. 3/5The fully digital display on the CB200X gets a 5-step brightness adjustment, but the front windscreen remains fixed. 4/5The CB200X feels impressive for the Indian roads and manages to boss over all the undulations the roads have to throw at it. 5/5The Honda CB200X manages to come out as a sweet, good-looking and easy-to-ride road bike disguised as an ADV.